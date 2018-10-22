Transcript for Amy Schumer says no to Super Bowl ads to support Kaepernick

An investigation is under way there this morning. We'll move on to a showdown involving the super bowl. Amy Schumer says she won't appear in ads during the big game, and Rihanna turning down halftime. Let's go to Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Most stars supporting in word, or reposting Amy Schumer. She wants other celebrities to put their money where their mouth is and join her in the protest of one of the most watched television events of the year. I don't know if you know this, but this last year, I have gotten very rich, famous and humble. Reporter: As an actress and activist, she is one of the most outspoken stars. She is taking on the NFL. In her most recent posts on Instagram, she tackles the subject of racial inequality. She said, I told my reps I wouldn't do a super bowl commercial this year. She says it's in support of Colin Kaepernick after singer Rihanna reportedly turned down performing at next year's super bowl for the same reason. It's rumored maroon 5 has the lucrative halftime role instead. Schumer posts, I think it would be cool if maroon 5 backed out of super bowl like badgal riri did. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is where it hurts them. She had an ad with Seth rogen. That's why we're doing the bud light party. Reporter: There is a lot of cash at stake for Schumer anded a vertizers. A 30-second spot last year cost $5 million. And for stars offered a halftime deal, it's a game changer. ??? A hundred million reasons to walk away ??? Reporter: Sales for lady gaga jumped 1,000% after her stadium-shaking performance in 2017. I think we're just seeing here more and more celebrities are voicing their opinions when it comes to politics, and what better way to do that than to turn down the chance to appear on the super bowl. We're talking pretty big money. We contacted the NFL and so far haven't heard back. Let's bring in media partner, Larry Hackett. Is this a thing? I think there are two separate things going on here. One is what Rihanna decided to do, and people are looking at that and that's a reasonable decision. She is going to gain fans I think. She is not going to lose any among the people she likes now, and the second is calling for a boycott and what Amy Schumer is asking for. That's a much tougher hill. You don't think it will become one? I don't think it will become one. If people feel that way, they won't do it. It's a shadowy area. We don't know what has been asked. Stars pushing other stars into doing this won't be successful. Number two -- if this was last year, it would be different. The topic isn't calling out Kaepernick. He isn't calling out the players and fewer players seem to be protesting and taking avenues in the community and places like that. I'm not sure if controversy is where it was last year, so I don't think it will get that much traffic. What will the NFL do about the halftime show? They want names to do this. I don't think it will go back to the old days where it was -- like the opening ceremony of the olympics. I think they will always find some people. They would loathe to have a red, white and blue performance. They don't want just country music stars doing that. Do you think they are going to be able to avoid that? I think they will find a performer who will do this and this controversy will die down because it's not where it was last year. Larry Hackett, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.