Anatomy of the hottest red carpet of the year

"GMA" got an insider's look at the iconic red carpet route the nominees will follow before some of them win that famous statuette.

March 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live