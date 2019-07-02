Transcript for Ariana Grande reportedly skipping Grammys over song performance dispute

Now to that drama that's unfolding ahead onday's grammy awards. Ariana grande dropping out after a dispute over what song she would perform. Adrienne Bankert is here with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Yes, it's only days before the show. Ariana has the number one song in the country an now she and the grammys have parted ways. The 60th grammy awards. Reporter: It kicks off in three days but this morning one of the world's biggest stars is telling grammy producers -- ??? thank you, next ??? Reporter: Ariana grande pulling out of performing on the big stage reportedly after a dispute over which songs she would be allowed to sing. The grammys wanted her to do one song. She wanted to do "7 rings," her latest single and came to a compromise where she would do a medley of "7 rings" with something else. But sources tell us the grammys were insisting they would select the second song she would do and that's when she said that's it. We're not doing this. Reporter: Grande joins other big stars who have snubbed the awar show in the past but a joins famous women critics who say that they have been disrespected by the show. ??? Come get my things ??? Reporter: Producers turning down Lorde for a solo performance. They've got another situation where, you know, they're trying to tell a young female artist what to do and she is pushing back publicly. ?????? Reporter: But this year's show still has plenty of star power including Travis Scott fresh off his performance at the super bowl and other huge names like cardi B and lady gaga. Fans will see the legendary Dianna Ross perform Sunday night and dolly parton will be honored this weekend. Ooh. Love that. Icons. But Ariana is nominated for two grammys even though she's not performing, if she wins, is she going to accept them. No, not only will she not be there she will not be there in the building. You will be there in I'll be there on the red carpet. I'm super excited. Dancing already. You saw that too? Yeah. I'm honored to be there. Is that the proper way to say that, robin. I'll be honored to serve. Have a great time, safe

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.