Astros prospect celebrates his major league call-up with parents

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada brought the parents of top prospect Cam Smith into the club house to join in the celebrations.

March 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live