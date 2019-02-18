'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Rumors spread in the mansion

More
Caelynn wants to clear things up on Friday's episode of 'The Bachelor' at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
1:20 | 02/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Rumors spread in the mansion
It's Cassie just Conte to gossip and rumors and lies. The spread I would feel for Catholic and it out of here at home so she's going home because he loses that false information. I don't hear it. I do want to thank you for your honesty and I do appreciate. Everything you have told. And glad that you test me that means not. I think if we continue on this path became really need something very. I'm in a good place the colts and very confident about him coming to my how many meetings began late that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61105717,"title":"'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Rumors spread in the mansion","duration":"1:20","description":"Caelynn wants to clear things up on Friday's episode of 'The Bachelor' at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/bachelor-sneak-peek-rumors-spread-mansion-61105717","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.