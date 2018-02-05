Transcript for 'Barry' star Henry Winkler on navigating the challenges of dyslexia

How low everybody I. I am Peter Travers and welcome to popcorn where we tell you what's popular in the culture and there's a show on HBO called bear in which my. Wonderful guest today Henry wing color co stars in with bill later. And he plays an acting teacher who's charming because he's played by Henry. A bit of a prick. Well why should I talk I've got you here. Don't worry I am I did today was thrilled to meet you in person and meet ten thing. Me to but you know what he is every drama teacher you know they say. If you can't do it teach them you know if you lose a commercial to a Gekko. Teach. You know if your last head shot you had a mullet. Teach each you know. So he's a conglomerate. So many teachers that I be heard about or it. And you know my career. Did you how many acting teachers did you have when he's OK I had foreign college whole I had a director. In college. So he's a fifth. Then had to at Yale drama school I had maybe fourteen teachers. Different teachers over the years did you learn anything I did. I do now well I'll I think preparation is really important. I think if you don't want to be a flash in the pan you know you get on television you're a big story you think. I am I've as the fonds I was an international star yeah. An eyesore I was going to go from mountaintop to mountaintop I thought I had it beat. Until I looked down and there were these. And not working in many years and you know cassation. We've monthly. He's so talented but he was far. And let me say I thought I'd beat the system. Have bonds doesn't go away no again I look at him I loved him. He's a part of not just your life but everybody seems like he touched and we live in a world where we can happen when heavily while yet but I'm believe. You know how great responses he watches the hurry. I'm not kidding I'm telling loyalty if in thinking you know we have built the little house for him on the back of our property. He fixes the cars and threat that. Because I mean I'm telling. What it's high braves came in his garage became a Starbucks it was. The couldn't and it had no idea is to do not battery you seeing like the guy he's happy in his I am happy Rio. I swear to god. So when we get me an offer for apart like sequences teen. And Clemson. I think named after that it doctor. That helped. Beatle and his wife bring. Their daughter's into the world Doctor Who Caldwell that's nice it was. That's who he is it in yet what a great name. Question now isn't. He really wants the money up front I think well you know he does care about his students and their ability of paying them after me and an on time. And in cash. And then I want to tell you they'll really. They aren't that best acting students in America in my class really because that if they can pay on time they can hate. What like your I don't care whether I connect I keep wanting to say and they're not leaders on hand I have is that how you you get time absorbed. Its. That's taken at all it's all real to you. I've only taught read you the four time to had a a master class years ago and northwestern. And then three and Emerson College where I went to boss. And when I realized you can move the student. To taste something different in a scene you don't have to beat them into of people. Or to. Force them to act. The way yeah now what do. Right that was seem to be the worst of acting teacher. Yup the and it's how I do yes I do it that way I once walked into my acting teachers. And into my class at Emerson College in my second year sophomore year. And I said I'm gonna try something brand new I am going to read the scene and acted at the same time. My teacher said and you are really thrown out of my class I was thrown out of my major. It took me four weeks to talk my way back and pitch it to you. I was lazy I forgot to memorize it so I think I'm came up with a new scheme. Did work. What you have and mean it not only do you do these series of books about dyslexia which you went through it yes you you never lose your dyslexia. You learn to negotiate. So. What I say at any moment in time during the game to a child is that you are brilliance has nothing to do. We've how you do in school. It has nothing it only has to do with that wonderful thoughts in your report and you don't give up on your thoughts or your dream. And yet so terrified because you feel apart. From everybody out I was terrified until last Thursday. Could that. Took awhile but still reeling I feel ever come out. But I'm not kidding you are you're constantly. Playing. By believing. Those Earl the messages. Don't be stupid you're a moron your lazy don't do that and a child hears you. And starts to thing. Yeah. Who was giving in these mass my teacher. My short German Jewish parents who. And our idea is that part of the Reid they were not just short. They wore short. Release shall acts had a little step ladder in order to get in the call our. Hillary yeah. But they Wear com and it was very non supportive. That's why I'm my wife and I are different pair. Whatever the child brought home as long as they tried our three children as long as they tried as whores they could and we did not care about the greats. It's a great thing what else can they do. I'm what you want is a director. Just directed a movie now becoming Jewish mother he just corrected a Jewish and he directed a movement to did you I Jewish vote with. All I want I love this loudly that horrible valves O gut. Flour wheat. Zoe Dewey who he's unbelievable. So the kids are doing great yes wanted to teacher one was a teacher now mom of three ways. And our oldest son Jett who came into my life when he was four. Is an executive. Came in through marriage first marriage yes. Another team knocked at the door opening the door in and said everybody is welcome here yet but as we said we hung the shingle without the do it come able thing Jones. You don't have a little Coke and hot and I like that it was yeah. And Clinton in that that let it difficult if you do. It's a look at the idea and I'm thinking when I did it start where did you come for a where did this happen take me back to that or at leave you here in Manhattan. And you live tears 78 street to Broadway pair very short not understand I would have to look for them they were hiding behind the kitten. They. Now I just hate that out I think it just came. II don't I can't stop I went to PS 87. And then I started when I write the books. The little boy hangs at cern and I write about with Lynn Oliver goes to PNC's. So it's that same thing it's that same thing that you're going through. But isn't it traumatize. Comment when you do not know what's wrong with traumatized yet. By you because along with that content is an emotional component of my dislike you wary you really have no sense of self. And you don't have the confidence. So I had this battle. I had confidence. And I had non and they would smash each other in my in my mind and in my body. All the time. I was outgoing but yet very shy. Always insecure that you. You had the ability. To when you say outgoing you could play somebody else. With ID UI weighed in some but no it was me it was just what I thought. Was a charming me but went lets a school dance and make Bernie I went to me are no longer exist and no history. Ho me Bernie school for both it's gone there's just it's undergone I'm content and we at the dance contest. I was really good on during the school the Friday dances. But I would take a date and she would stand against the wall and I had to. Make my way into every clinic in the room. I had to touch base to see if I still existed. And I'm so I never I was never able to have any kind of relationship. It's always searching for myself out there somewhere. Or what happens when huge success it's it. I don't know how was that you've got this role on the fox. What one addition you additions and they said that they have anybody else in mind they it was always you. The blue room you know they call it a green room where all the actors were waiting to meet. Garry Marshall and Tom Miller any smokers and twelve other people blesses bless his soul my mentor my case is written. He taught me. I can't even begin any often gave me my life he game in my professional line but. And everybody in the room I had seen on TV. And meet me and I walked in and I just. Had six lines. And I changed my voice. And all of a sudden it the what I realized in that moment he Zion not a leading man I and a character right. Because changing my voice was like he turned to keep. And then I got a call at the when my money was over when I had to go back to New York City from California. They called mr. would you like to play this character. Some basic would have just ahead when this success because it is is supporting character in the beginning is that you know and I realized honestly. No matter how big this successful I never grew an inch. And I never got smarter. I still couldn't do geometry. It's difficult thing success like that because it's not like well this is a successful show you become. There's nobody doesn't know who the funds it right and history. When we went to I took my children to visit the the Hopi Nation. In Arizona was Stacy and she had was studying in the third grade. And I was respectful as the funds to. The native Americans in one episode. And they treated us like we were members of the family. For that. They watched by attaching their television to a car battery that was their electricity. It was. So touching I can't act. Sounds like a wonderful thing tests sometimes people see only the negative side of that kind of thing I used to be a negative think. And I'm sound like and I don't know when and how I was the king of negative thinking I read fruits pro side their bread everybody but to. What I found was and I talk about this all the time. I've found. The disciple of Edgar G who was a philosopher I didn't understand them but his. His disciple. Said one sentence in this book I wrote don't put a period. And the end of the negative thought. A negative thought comes in your mind you to say out loud I'm sorry I have no time for him now and you replace it with a positive. And all of a sudden you keep moving to your dream cassette negative thought will stop you right where you war. It will like glue you. To. To the place and you never get we are gone. What you did. I did you did and why it's so bad what do you do when happy days ends his shop. And you're that there's a period where you say am I always going to be asked am I always going to be this tactic. First of all I I thought that but I I had an office at Paramount studios is part of mind. My deal Lyon an office there did my guys are there and you know. But I have lived my dream. And I had no back up plan. I didn't know what I wanted that Bentley. For what I was gonna do next I wasn't getting an acting job. And they wanted to do Greece didn't they wanted to they wanna meet you reach for that was during happy he and I thought like Lincoln knew he. As you know I've done the funds are not gonna do that it. Seattle there's a good decision while no one saw that movie no. Yeah. Oh my god but it. I do not know what to do I felt. Honesty gone rudderless. I had no direction I had no. From seven and two of the fonds I ate through brick. All of a sudden. I had no I didn't know what my impetus was going to be. And tying it hurt me in my brain. I mean I've felt psychic pain from not having a direction. And how'd he get past that. I was Smart enough to know if you don't know what you gonna do you're feeling so badly don't do anything. And then slowly but truly I started producing. I tried my two direct I sort of directing. And in 1991. The show was over in 1983. Hanging started to act again. Hannity field. But those bigger back. When you do play. And then the run is over and you come back in you do that play again in a year or two the play has lived in new. And has grown. Exponentially. He comes out better. I was on the road to being a better actor. When I got the funds I was twenty sent me. I had a dream of who I wanted to be as an actor of what I wanted. To to be is an actor. I'm now 72. I just flip the numbers. And I'm starting. To be who I dreamt of being when I was when he. I remembered. Blood you wanna show called royal pains yet I love doing that god any you know yeah I see this father that basically. Wasn't good for now but wanted to be yet eventually right one at some changes after I met him as an adult Eddie lost right yet to do that and then you have the travel show that you do with. Better late than never. Now how about that. How about that I'm called in by by universal. And and BC and they say hey we'd like you to be the executive producer. We don't know what you gonna do for you then travel around the world and possibly even goat from the inside out. And I said you know what thank you so much I'm gonna go to my car because I'm not eating I got. When it okay you're going to and then we get to do Terry Bradshaw bill Shatner. George Foreman and Jeff Diana. Traveled through Asia. And this passed on through Europe and maybe we're going to go again in. 2019. What about you looking at you when you look at yourself and bear. Are you critical of yourself is that acting teacher that is in every actor yes the one that says that yes can you be satisfied with what you know never. But I'm much happier as human being. Now. In every aspect. In my marriage in with my children in my work with my group B. Might go and Sadie if you're watching CBS. What would you say. Choose the kid you that debt make Bernie and having these difficulties. In you don't have to worry so much you don't have to spend so much energy. In your day worrying. About what is going to happen it does work out if you prepare yourself. And you are tenacious. And you're grateful. Tenacity and grateful to us yet because it does require that yes you could have a lot of people in your position growing up like content I don't wanna go through this. Right I can't do this I I I did not I did not know what else to do. By there was nothing else it if I was in an actor I really did not earn a living. And put a roof over my head with acting I would work with children exposed. To make sure that their self image. When it was straight and and. Powerful. Unlike mine this is the first time you've been on the show you don't know that we ended song all the time. This what is yet you sound constantly like somebody. Who could burst into aim is a rob. On the down OK let me just say that mine dream yet if there is such a thing as reincarnation. I am coming back is the boss. I'm coming back and respect for the here that yes so is that what you're seeing how little or Ben. A guy like a whole. Yet I met here I'd better I get tongue tied with musicals. So I'd put out into the world how much I'd tell everybody. I love scene I met her agent icicle please you have to tell him I love her I really do. The Natalie singer with a wig who OK and and that they okay so now I mean a grocery store in LA. I walk in to get some brand. And a woman walks up to beat us I'm seen. Don't look she said I'm sitting at talking to Judd Apatow they're talking walking and. But Gabrahall that in know what else to do what else could you do. It was that moment so are you gonna do is see a song for me. What are you gonna do. That song in your art and you know what there are lots of songs in my heart. Not one of them will come out of mind. Even a little bit of one. I'm don't break my heart. I know what now that you have said this I I swear to god there's no song coming to know and I what I want to be there for vehicle I hear I want you to and the night hitting. Leasing to the paying. Garner. Ride on a chandelier. That's not the right word doesn't matter it's as close to the tune chandelier was right. Eat your heart out yet they think it it. Thank you. Think you are a pleasure. Stock did our regularly audited this isn't what I did this fascination op.

