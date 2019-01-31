Transcript for The best of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

I ran a blind date yet I had my husband's. I saw those kind eyes nose I really chilly fall in love light right away I was like what. It's good excuse me over there. I couldn't imagine a better partner for me how she supports me and the mom she is our kids. She makes me laugh oh my god please celebrating the communities. And you it's better. As everything she gave me this right breaking down for protection and she'd be very happy that somewhere and it. This just like anybody getting these that show it says throw the ball really fast. One to do what ever makes him happy to play football for a living. To have a beautiful white that I love so much in the most beautiful kids couldn't be any luckier. She flies in the sky you know she's so creative innovators and I'm very rooted. So she stretches in ways without her I couldn't. She looks good in anything keep with our. I. Some of these nagging thing it got to keep the husband. I'm doesn't love you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.