Beyonce and Jay-Z share dreamy family vacation photos

More
Sara Haines reports the buzziest stories of the day in "GMA" Pop News.
3:05 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Beyonce and Jay-Z share dreamy family vacation photos

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56835202,"title":"Beyonce and Jay-Z share dreamy family vacation photos ","duration":"3:05","description":"Sara Haines reports the buzziest stories of the day in \"GMA\" Pop News. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/beyonce-jay-share-dreamy-family-vacation-photos-56835202","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.