Good morning to you all. Good morning. Let's do "Pop news," everybody. Samuel, so we're going to begin with marvel and Disney's first ever female superhero film. "Captain marvel." Advance ticket sales already beating both aquaman and wonder woman and insiders predicting a huge opening weekend of up to $120 million for this film. I hear she is phenomenal in it. The story follows Carol Danvers, an air force pilot who becomes infused with special pourers and must use them, to, of course, save our planet. I have a question. Oh, I thought you were high-fiving? That's awesome. How do you get infused with special powers? And what might it feel like? Sam, Sam. That's why you got to watch the movie. Oh. Oh. Okay. Learn how the infusion happens, "Captain marvel" hits theaters nationwide on March 8th. Big news, Annette Bening will be here live on "Gma" Thursday, one of the stars of the film. She is legendary. Speaking of which, Diane Keaton in "Pop news" this morning. Back on the big screen. Always good to see her. The incredible Keaton stars in an upcoming film called "Poms" which just released its first official trailer. You get a little bit there. Keaton plays a woman who moves to a sunny retirement community and helps organize her fellow retirees into a cheerleading squad to take on teams 50 years younger. Her budies on the road, Pam Grier and ria Perlman to name a few. It looks funny, guys. Opens in theaters may 10th. Age is just a number. We are just two days away in case you hadn't heard from the oscars. I am packed and ready to go and you guys helped me. I'm leaving right after the show. I wish you were coming. Me too. But I'm missing one very important item. My red carpet dress. On Tuesday here on "Gma" we showed you the options that I found. Each one $100. I like this. I purchased them at a charity sale at their annual fashion for action where they donate pieces. That's great. Goes to those in need. If you could get down and get up in that, then, yeah. Very important to know if I could do it. So, listen, thank you so much. 40,000 of Y voted to help me out. What's the one? Four dress, one winner, drum roll, please. And the winner is thanks to you, dress number 3. Ooh. But also good. It is business in the front and a party in the back. George, it wasn't our pick. It was not our pick but it's very nice. I love that pink one too so you will see that down the road. I'll wear all four of those at some point. You will see me backstage in the dress you those when I talk to the winners as he or she comes off the Oscar stage. I guarantee no one else is wearing a dress from a visit shop. But you wear it well. And finally, on this fabulous Friday, I leave you with this. Koala, known to be cute and cuddly but not this guy. Yes, that's not how this photographer describes this guy. He spotted the fella posing seductively in a tree seeming to have a come hither look if you will. Hi there. Yes. Bow-wow. Isn't that a koala? I mean, koalas aren't normally sexy. That is -- That is a sexy koala. That is one sexy koala. It is what it is, people. As he captured the shots of the manly marsupial he realized there was a reason. Up in the trees nearby were three female koalas. Se That this sexy beast was clearly trying to attract. Oh, hi there. Hi there. Come here often? Oh, man. Is it -- what was the move? Kind of -- Can you show it one more time. Sam wants to re-create the -- Now look the Sam. No, no, no. Can't hurt, George. Let me bomb chicka bow wow. We have to switch gears to our "Gma" cover story about

