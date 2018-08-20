Transcript for Brooklyn Decker shares the worst advice she never took

Shops one actually people on the day and urged. With advice he ever received the worst advice I think one me win. Someone actually people Toney fifth day in. I at that I was modeling and was going to make the very issue transition impacting and I think that's. They had the best intentions and they were trying to encourage me to go after job security and they're like going why. Beautiful others why aim to make it you know. Detours career wise. I'm happening. What would've happened had he taken it. Diet. And there's nothing wrong what this but I probably would be married as I am now with two kids not working. And it's funny that now having him they look at stay at home moms and I think that's the hardest job in the world. But that's what it would have been doing and on the guy would have changed push that on average had actually happened actually at an attack at that. Explored what else was out there for me and that's certainly not about saying it's just not I was meant to tape. I think I listened I would be. You know. Well I'm glad you're here. Talking to me I has not just women with my kids I'm really glad. I'm hair meant I didn't suspended by.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.