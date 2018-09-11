Transcript for Catching up with the Wu-Tang Clan on 'GMA'

wu-tang clan and they are one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history and today they are celebrating 25 years since the release of the album that made them famous. It's called "Enter the wu-tang clan, 36 chambers." Yes, I bought it. It's still relevant today and since then they sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. Yeah and paved the way for countless hip-hop artists. In a moment they'll perform one of their biggest hits but happy you guys are here. Got to say thank you for joining us this morning. Yes. The whole studio buzzing and it's been 25 years since you guys released that album. It still stands the test of time but how is the group different now than 25 years ago? Well, now, you know, now we're men, you know what I meanment we started off as young boys telling the stories of our lives in the hood and grown as men and can tell our stories as men to the world now. That's the big difference. Almost 14 years to this day you lost one of the original members but now ydb, his young son stepped in to fill his shoes. How are you doing, brother? How is it to step into the group and fill the shoes of your father. My father would have been here, he would have been proud to see. Word. We're glad you stepped in, man. You know, today, today is a big day. You guys are from Staten Island, New York. Some of you but there's a little something we got over here, right? There's a prom CLA nation declaring today, November 9th, wu-tang clan day. Yeah. Yeah. Wow, you got your own day. So, hold up. Is there a celebration under way now? We got to celebrate, Yo. 25 years. Well, you know what, you're going to celebrate with us right

