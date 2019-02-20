Transcript for Chloe Grace Moretz talks about dressing as her idol: Britney Spears

Here now with actress Chloe grace moretez who has been lighting up the big screens. In movies like "Carrie," "Equalizer." Now in "Greta." So great to have you here. Thank you for having me. I love it. The energy is nice. Audience, giver it up for yourself. It's a nice group and thrilled to have you here. Happy birthday recently. Thank you, yeah, 22. 22. Yeah. 22 years young and so many movies already behind you. Can we show everybody what you dressed up as on your birthday. Yeah. I guess there was a little bit of a '90s theme. It was early 2000 so I dressed up like Britney spears in a denim on Dennis dress which was absolutely ridiculous. Incredible. It was very funny. A lot showed up like Ashton Kutcher or Paris and Nicole. I chose denim on denim. Are you a big fan of the '90s. Most definitely. Late '90s, early 2000s was such an iconic period for a lot of crazy fashion looks. Why not take advantage of it. Let's talk about way back Wednesday since we started. One of your first roles was "Amityville horror." The remake. Not the one when I was younger. You were 5 years old. Yeah, 5, 5 1/2 years old. Your parts said no way you're not watching it. My mom was str on me not being allowed to watch that so we would fast forward through the scary parts but watched my parts I filmed but all the really gnarly stuff that happened I didn't get to see till I was holder. Hopefully you'll check it out. Into another horror movie here. Very, very scary movie. Let's talk to you about "Greta." You find a purse on the subway. Yes, in New York. 'S she returns the purse and things do not go as planned. Where are the candles? In the cabinet. The lower cabinet. Okay. ?????? Okay. Ooh. The music alone tells you something is not right. Your co-star Isabelle Hubert with such intense content. How did you keep it light on the set? You know, we always try -- well, at least I think it's always important for me to tie to break the scene and laugh as much as possible and there was a moment in the movie not to give anything away but there is an appendage lost during filming and found it very funny to hide it in areas and put it in food and put it in coffee cups. Too funny. And continue to try to find this appendage covered in fake blood in various areas where it should not be. That was a way. That's pretty amazing that Isabelle Hubert was game. Very much so. She is phenomenal. You are too. Right there with her. Congratulations. This is so good. "Greta," you guys. Thank you. It hits theaters on March 1st. It will have your hearts beating.

