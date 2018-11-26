Transcript for Christy Turlington Burns on the importance of 'self-knowledge'

And by open and all her house to really connect what how you feel like pastor rather it was wearing your terribly mean boost. Its. When you get advice. Do you instantaneously. You know are you the kind of person who knows right away when you're listening to someone else such ice. This event is nice padded by. If it makes sense and it feels true to me it felt play him stay resonates then I'll take anything about it. I think self knowledge is really important. And I gained that we do know most of the answers of most things. Especially as they pertain tax ourselves and our choices and but. Grappling wet and I think we do often times give more credit to information outside of ourselves then he says. I was there. A turning point your life like you route trucks and boy am I mean I I've been practicing about her mile time I think it taught me the most is in place having confidence in what your body and able to do. You're straining. Your resilience all of those things that he just happens as. Your mind. I love the ideas go bad as your patent meter yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.