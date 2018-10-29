Transcript for Demi Lovato's mom says star has been sober for 90 days

Now the latest on demi Lovato's road to recovery. Her mother says she has hit an important milestone marking 90 days after sobriety since her recent relapse. ABC's Diane Macedo has more. ??? Mama, I'm so sorry I'm not sober anymore ??? Reporter: These are the powerful words belted out by demi Lovato just a month before she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose. Now her mother is opening up about how she is doing. Yes, she has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction being a disease, it's work. Reporter: Her conversations with MARIA demenounos, she knew her daughter was struggling with staying sober. I knew she wasn't sober. Let me clarify. I didn't know what she was doing. Mm-hmm. She doesn't live with me. She is 26. Reporter: In her 2017 documentary, "Simply complicated," demi spoke openly about her 2011 relapse. I wasn't ready to get sober. Nobody knew. Reporter: And days after celebrating six years of sobriety, demi appeared alongside her mother on "Gma" and said she wants to set an example for others. I want to stay sober because I want people to know it is possible to get help and to recover. Reporter: Now it's Lovato getting help and her road to recover continues. For "Good morning America," Diane Macedo, New York. Jen Ashton is here with more on this. 90 days, that's a significant milestone. To be clear, every milestone in someone's battle for sobriety is an important one and should be celebrated, and we don't know a lot about these timed milestones. We know there is the greatest risk of relapse in the first year, but to be clear, in-patient rehab is not a cure for addiction. It's only the first step. This is a marathon, not a sprint. You know better than anyone. There are so many misconceptions about when you are addicted. What do you want people to know medically? Yesterday, I had a long conversation with the chief of sigh chi try. He really said to me -- I said, what do you want America to know about addiction? He said, medication, medication, medication. There are safe and effective medications, particularly for alcohol and opiate addiction that should be a key part of long-term recovery in conjunction with counseling, psych therapy. Two-thirds of the centers are not prescribing this. Imagine if that were cancer and we were saying, they are not treating patients with chemotherapy. It is underutilized and it can make a life-saving difference in people. What about family? Everybody means well, but what advice do you have? The caregivers need care. This is not something you can DIY and wing it. They need special training, friends and family to support this person. They need to reach out from centers or therapists and they need to be cared for themselves. This is a ripple effect and it affects a lot more than just that individual. Addiction is a disease. It's a disease with brain manifestations and we should treat it no differently than high blood pressure. Thank you, Jen. You bet. Cecilia? Thanks. We want to turn to the royal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.