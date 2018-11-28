Transcript for Diana Ross will celebrate her 75th birthday with new Las Vegas show

Yes, let's get to it. Good morning, everybody. We begin with the one and only Diana Ross. Hit it ??? ain't no mountain high enough ??? Diana Ross proving ain't no mountain high enough to keep her from the stage. Ross who just appeared with her whole family in the Macy's Thanksgiving day parade will celebrate her upcoming 75th birthday with a new show in las Vegas titled diamond Diana. But, guys, don't blink. Diana will perform just nine shows spanning the month of February. On Thanksgiving morning Ross proving her voice still legendary. In that video she's singing and vamping posted by her daughter Tracee Ellis Ross, of course. Tickets for diamond Diana go on sale this Friday. I am in. I saw you writing it down. Nine shows, yes. Coincides with the oscars, thinking of a stopover in las Vegas. We have to go. Also in "Pop news" this morning, news on another iconic performer. Bruce Springsteen fans who didn't see his one-man show on Broadway you will get your fix on Netflix next month but they just released a first look of their film version of the show. It's amazing. Here's Bruce talking about his lady love. One night hanging out at the stone pony and this beautiful redhead shows up, a great songwriter, one of the loveliest voices I have ever heard, smart, tough, but fragile. Ladies and gentlemen, Patty. ?????? So great. She was in 36 performances of that show and officially closes December 15th. The Netflix special premieres the next day. It was only supposed to be an eight-week run. It went on and on but we will all get a chance to see it thankfully because the tickets were not cheap. Finally a video that will have you saying, holy cow, or rather holy steer. Yeah, guys, that's knickers. 6'4" on all fours and more than 3,000 pounds. He stands heads and tails above the rest of his cattle mates in Australia. I love knickers. Look at knickers. He's just trying to fit in, people. Ah. Australia's channel 7 ran a story on him that frankly knocked the nickers off fans from around the world making him, well, this beefy bovine a celebrity and he's no cash cow. When his owner, yes, he did, tried to sell him for meat at a cattle auction processors rejected the big fella, yes. So knickers will live out his days grazing at a farm outside Perth. We love you, knickers. Ah. The processor said they couldn't handle him. Who could. That's a big cow. Thank you, Lara, so much. We needed that. And now to our --

