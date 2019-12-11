Disney+ launch signals shift in streaming world

More
The new service by Disney, the parent company of ABC News, includes Disney’s classic titles as well as new content like "The Mandalorian" and a "Lizzie McGuire" reboot.
2:30 | 11/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Disney+ launch signals shift in streaming world

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:30","description":"The new service by Disney, the parent company of ABC News, includes Disney’s classic titles as well as new content like \"The Mandalorian\" and a \"Lizzie McGuire\" reboot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"66933846","title":"Disney+ launch signals shift in streaming world","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/disney-launch-signals-shift-streaming-world-66933846"}