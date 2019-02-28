Transcript for New Dr. Seuss book 'Horse Museum' to be released this fall

A brand-new book "Dr. Seuss' horse museum." Chris Connelly has the story of the treasure hunt that brought it to light. Do you like green eggs and ham. Reporter: The extraordinary artwork of Dr. Seuss, the joyous fantastical drawings. Tell that cat in the hat you do not want to play. Ladies and gentlemen. Reporter: Ever wonder where it came from? 27 years after his death a new kind of Dr. Seuss book is coming out this September. Dr. Seuss's horse museum featuring Theodore Geisel's own words on a topic that always fascinated him. What is art? It's all about the creative process, how artists look at things, how they think about things and how they show us what they see. Reporter: The manuscript and very rough discrepancies discovered after his 1991 passing and the same box of papers that held what became "What pet should I get." Outrageous. The manuscript for this book was about 80% complete. We had no finished art whatsoever so there was no possibility that this could be a book that we would publish with Ted's own art. Reporter: So with the collaboration of Australian illustrator Andrew joiner, Dr. Seuss' horse museum seeks to delight young and old in a new way coming off the page with the same visual zest and exuberance. What's nice about it, it has its origins in Seuss but it is not Seuss wanna-be. He's inspired by the sketches, but he isn't hemmed in by them. Reporter: While Seuss' insight beckons riders inside the mind of artists throughout the centuries visually interpreting the horse each in their own way. I hope that we're really sending a message about tivity and introduce children who have never actually even heard of a museum let alone gone to one. I think that would be wonderful. Hooray. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Chris Connelly, ABC news, New York. And I'll bet it's going to happen. Dr. Seuss' horse museum available in September for kids of all ages.

