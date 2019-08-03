Transcript for Duchess Meghan celebrates International Women's Day

to all of the women who are here. And we begin with the duchess of Sussex this morning leading the way on international women's day. Meghan is joining singer Annie Lenn, former prime minister of Australia Julia Gillard Aloan with others to discuss ow to encourage women's empowerment worldwide arriving there speaking to a panel about access to education and limitations with employment. It was announced she will become vp of the queen's commonwealth trust. In her new role she will focus on the trust work with young women, particularly with young people, particularly young women and girls. Way to kick it off. Now so many people are excited for this, get ready to be transported to a galaxy far, far away because "Star wars" galley's edge, the latest epic land in the Disney parks just bumped up its opening day. That's right. The force will be with us earlier than expected. The highly anticipated theme park, they're ready to clap. You're all excited. That will open on may 31st at the disneyland resort in California. August 29th at Disney's Hollywood studios in Florida. Grab your ticket. You'll be able to jump into the cockpit of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy in the millennium falcon, smugglers run ride. In phase two opening later this year you can face off with kylo ren in "Star wars:independent rise of the resistance" unless he talks you into joining the dark side. Looking forward to that. Yeah. It will be fun. Time for a special "Pop news" exclusive. Mariah Carey fans told you to tune in to "Gma." Here's why. She's releasing a brand-new video for her song "A no no." We have the exclusive first look. Here it is. ??? You should have known that it's bigger than you ??? you'll never know what I already knew ??? ??? after I already been through ??? Yeah, we're into it. You like it? Thumb's up? "A no no" is the second single from her 15th album "Caution" playing tribute to a place close to her heart, can you guess, new York City where she grew up. Her team re-created an actual New York subway car and her twins make a cameo. Little cuties. The track reworks lil' Kim's "Crush on you" featuring biggie Smalls. You can see more of Mariah. She just kicked off her "Caution" world tour last week. You know what they call that? What do they call that? It's very easy. They call that a yes yes. A yes yes. I think we've got the picture. Last time Mariah Carey was here. I had some fun. We've got that. Yes, yes, I guess. Are you feeling a little shy, Michael. Caught you off guard.

