Exploring how faith and spirituality has helped guide newsmakers and more

More
ABC News' Paula Faris speaks out about her new podcast, "Journeys of Faith," which looks at how faith and spirituality has helped guide influential people, live on "GMA."
3:37 | 11/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exploring how faith and spirituality has helped guide newsmakers and more

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59336564,"title":"Exploring how faith and spirituality has helped guide newsmakers and more ","duration":"3:37","description":"ABC News' Paula Faris speaks out about her new podcast, \"Journeys of Faith,\" which looks at how faith and spirituality has helped guide influential people, live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/exploring-faith-spirituality-helped-guide-newsmakers-59336564","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.