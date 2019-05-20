Transcript for Fans react to 'Game of Thrones' finale

Back now with reaction to one of the most anticipated series finales ever and we promise spoiler-free zone. Millions of peep around the world tuning in for the final episode, "Game of thrones" last night. Amy, you were one of them. Yes, yes. Such a devoted following. I am among them. It has grown so much over the past eight seasons, the highly anticipated series finale last night sending social media into a tailspin leaving some fans and me shocked. Star Emilia Clarke revealing this morning even she didn't see this ending coming. Overnight the only thing hotter than dragon's breath were the ratings. Millions of fans gathering around the globe with viewing parties galore bidding farewell to the iron throne. If you were shocked by the ending, so are the number of people who won't be going to the office today. Around 27 million employees will miss work, arrive late, work remotely or be less productive than usual. All thanks to the series finale. The show's cast taking to social media with tearful good-byes to the characters they loved. Emilia Clarke posting, daenerys has taken up the whole of my I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early but to you, dear, kind, magical fans, I owe you so much thanks. And gwendoline Christie finding the humor being told the ending to "Game of thrones." The series ends the show runner's tank of satisfying die-hard fans with an epic finale. A tank few have accomplished. While the series finale of "M.A.S.H." Was well received in 1983 -- I'll miss you. Reporter: -- The final end of sold of "Sopranos" and its fade to black, well, not so much. And not everyone was impressed with the game's finale either. The Detroit free press was meh. On Twitter this fan wrote, worst episode of the entire series. Another fan saying, wow, I regret owning a television. And though the show may have come to an end the impact of HBO's megahit lives on. The last season reportedly bringing in over 30 million viewers per episode in the U.S. Alone. The HBO hit going down in history with 132 Emmy award nominations and winning 47 of them. As to whether you were outraged or overjoyed, some truly suffered after the HBO app crashed on some unlucky fans. As for the iron throne's bittersweet ending, I think grey worm and gangry said it best. I think it's not what you think it's going to be. Yeah, surprising. Don't underestimate "Game of thrones'" capacity to still surprise you and pull the rug from underneath you. Yeah, the rope from underneath me and the show did end with one more controversy. Take a look at what some fans spotted in one of the scenes, a water bottle left behind after that coffee cup just a few episodes back. That's looking a little closely. I know that. They had a year and a half to get it right but it may not be over. That's right. I mean, this is pretty exciting. We know some of the books are still not done yet so fans could potentially get a different ending which would be great plus HBO says a prequel is in the works that takes place thousands of years before the events of the "Game of thrones" so we know that there are also some open-ended plots that they left us hanging with so they could go on from there as well which is a good thing because we were all depressed at the end of my party and Andrew turned the lights off and said everybody go home now. Because of the ending. Yes. But you showed up to work. I did and I wasn't late. All right, Amy, great job. Thank you so much for that. Coming up, everybody, our

