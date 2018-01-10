Gisele Bundchen opens up about hitting 'rock bottom'

More
The supermodel talks about her struggles in her 20s with panic attacks in a new interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts.
0:56 | 10/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gisele Bundchen opens up about hitting 'rock bottom'
It's so hard to believe. Where you order now that in your twenties. There was a time you've had panic attack that was definitely rock bottom for me is tight all in a new plane I was. English beacon I was flying at six heater clean. The planes are shaking like a leader you and I I was like completely sense of power and now and I'm a person always liked that kinda happenings. Under control now with Bethany out of control moment and so we thought it wouldn't need a plane ride but then he became like. Tunnels someplace elevators I mean I live in the ninth floor apartment I would go. Up nine flowers but stairs because I was scared that I way. Like Suffolk can I mean it was crazy like my Roy just kept getting smaller and smaller.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58207050,"title":"Gisele Bundchen opens up about hitting 'rock bottom'","duration":"0:56","description":"The supermodel talks about her struggles in her 20s with panic attacks in a new interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/gisele-bundchen-opens-hitting-rock-bottom-58207050","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.