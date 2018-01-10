Transcript for Gisele Bundchen opens up about hitting 'rock bottom'

It's so hard to believe. Where you order now that in your twenties. There was a time you've had panic attack that was definitely rock bottom for me is tight all in a new plane I was. English beacon I was flying at six heater clean. The planes are shaking like a leader you and I I was like completely sense of power and now and I'm a person always liked that kinda happenings. Under control now with Bethany out of control moment and so we thought it wouldn't need a plane ride but then he became like. Tunnels someplace elevators I mean I live in the ninth floor apartment I would go. Up nine flowers but stairs because I was scared that I way. Like Suffolk can I mean it was crazy like my Roy just kept getting smaller and smaller.

