Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Correspondents share career advice with interns

Here's his 62 hot lip from GMA today it's pretty nice for interns from members are Alan GMA family. Big deal of the time has written up next to be news letter ABC sports while I was. Sidelines have Penn State football game. Junior. I'm really sad. Some insider information about the one and only Robin Roberts seems rob and will be moonlighting. As an executive producer on a series of movies and docks. For the lifetime network. These movies will be based insurer has meant to inspire and educate what is going. Thought I'd go up and our relax. We usually use doorbell cameras C keep your home safe from thieves with this one captured. The opposite kings. Doing a good deed we found your wallet outside of your car and you just back to the parent of those three kids how proud machine and implement right Goodman good job ahead. See and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning. On GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.