Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Selma Blair on her reaction to being diagnosed with MS

62 hot list from Kim day to day swing. First diagnosed what initially went through your mind I cried I had tears they weren't. Tears of panic they were tears that nothing I. Now to give it. To a body that had lots of control what our doctors telling you he said within the year I can have 90%. Of mocked him. Abilities that I was split post scared of talking my neurologist and no this will bring a lot vote where. That no one has been and the G sit atop went there and four let her up but left because I love it can't. As for the two years old when you first diagnosis in young book how pleasure Stanley Cup if you they've been my rock and I'm sure you know this would. Sometimes it's our families that suffer the most and they are the ones we worry too that you know my mom what's. Various wounds and was in that room mom I've loved you but what you've got a question a lot of rolling your momma never stopped wearing your mom's full NFL picks and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.