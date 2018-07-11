Transcript for Inside the heated custody battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

that's right, T.J. Now to the new twist in the bitter custody battle betweenle Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We've now learned the stars are set to take their final -- their fight to trial next month if they can't reach an agreement and Diane Macedo is here with the latest on this battle. We're continuing the cream of can't we all just get along. After two years of back and forth Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still cannot reach terms for custody of their six children. Now the clock is ticking. If they can't reach an agreement by early next month a judge will likely be making that decision for them. Satisfied? Not for years. Reporter: They were once Hollywood's biggest power couple. Now Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie could be headed to court in a battle over custody of their six children. New court documents filed in los Angeles say a custody trial to set to begin on December 4th. The date can sort of focus the mind so it's a possibility they might sort things out, but they are headed there and it's less than a month. Reporter: The exes have been battling since 2016 and custody arrangements for their kids have been a particular point of contention. In August, Jolie filed public court documents accusing Pitt of not paying meaningful child support. Pitt slammed the allegations filing documents saying in addition to paying over 1.3 million in child support, he also loaned Jolie $8 million to buy a Los Angeles home where he says she and the children currently live. It's been kind of nasty and testy and there's been accusations on her side he's not paying child support. He claims he's loaned her millions of dollars and doesn't know what she's talking about, so they seem to have a distance to go. Reporter: In June the court ordered Jolie to help repair the relationship between Pitt and the children or risk losing primary custody. California law favors joint custody when you have two loving parents and it doesn't matter if those parents are high profile, a-list celebrities or everyday working people. Reporter: So far neither side is commenting but a source tells "Gma," Jolie is not seeking sole custody. She continues to support the reconciliation of the children with their father and that both parties are actually still working toward an out-of-court settlement so they're still hoping to be able to settle it without the judge. Hopefully they can do it without being in court. Also do what's best for the kids. Hopefully it works out. And hired a private judge so it will be settled in a private courtroom if it does go to court. Thank you so much.

