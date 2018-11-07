Transcript for Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's trip to Ireland

Harry. The coup touch down Ireland for their F office foreign visit and ABC's Julia arlane is at Trinity college in dublinhhe latest Ta good morng, Julia. Reporter: Good morning, George. Yes, they've just arrived. They're just behind us now sadly the luck of the Irish really N't with the wea this morning. T ASN't stoed all the crowds gathered out to welcome Harry andno Dublin. Now, of course, among the duties they are royalas for the uk and met with there prident showcasing the best of itain an of course, Meghan now I T a part of that. Thismornin P umeghan and Harry as they met the first dof Ireland. This as the couple kickedff the second day of their royal charm offensive rng peace bell. Meghan if a boatneck land P -- Mouret dress. There's something called the Kate ct.when the ducf Cambridge wearing something it sells out. Reporter: Tan shoesnd a tote completed the look. Throut history we've always beenessed with how the Royals . How they dress. So togetr that's on steroi it's no wonder we are all so interested. Reporte the couple waving to adm before meeting with Ireland's prime minister. When it came to sign the visito book, the prince signing simply Harry a telling his new bride her signature was cer. Then party at the home of the bsh ambassador. The duchess wowing in this dress. E couseen holding hands. E thank your the warm welcome weceived since being in this beaut count Meghan and I are delighted to be here in Dublin and in the beautiful gardens of Glen can. Reporter: It's busy week for them B inlondon. We may see them at wimbledon possibly cheg on Serena Williams a guest their wedding and, of course, England fans, Ari and-- Harry and William, tel reporters that the world cup is definitely comingme.george. Okay, he's gotisedtion right there. Thanery much. Over to ginger. Yes,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.