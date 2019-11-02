Transcript for Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 50th birthday with friends and ex-husband Brad Pitt

We can't wait for op news" right now with janai. Time for "Pop news." Happy Monday, everybody. A star-studded birthday bash for Jennifer aniston. Can you believe she's 50? Wow. She doesn't look it. She celebrated on Saturday at the sunset tower hotel. Front and center with courteney cox. Katy rry. Orlando bloom. Other friends. And here are more pictures. Her with Kate Hudson. This adorable gif. Happy birthday to Jennifer aniston, our ray of sunshine. Example of perpetual goodness. You make 50 look fire emoji. Certainly does. This was a star-studded event. Also in attendance, Rece Witherspoon. George and Amal Clooney. And how about this blast from the past? Brad Pitt. Reports say she desighed to invite her former husband. So -- Nice. But she wanted people who have been instrumental in her life. Absolutely. A celebration of her life. She doesn't look at her divorces as a failure. They're successful. To the 2019 British academy and film and television arts awars, or the baftas. Celebrated in London on Sunday. The British version of the oscars. Prince William and princess Kate set the tone. Kate in this gorgeous Mcqueen gown. Inside the big win over the night was "The favourite." Another winner, rami Malek. Alphonso Peron took home the top award for best director and best film for "Roma." Meanwhile, Bradley cooper was there across the pond where his film, "A star is born" was nominated for seven awards. He wasn't the only one. Taylor Swift, who is rarely photographed with her boyfriend here, Joe alwyn, she was there at the baftah him, who stars in "The favourite." And finally this is a good way to start a Monday. Disney released the new trailer for the live action aladdin during the grammys. The highlights. Check this out. We get to see Will Smith all decked out in blue as the genie for the first time. Take a look. ?????? You really don't know who I am? Genie? Wishes? Lamp? None of that ringing a bell? Looks like he's bulked up some. Character. It's been 27 years since the first animated "Aladdin." Now Smith taking on the famous role by robin Williams as the all-powerful genie. Glad they filled robin Williams' shoes very well. This gonna be lit. It will be. Something to look forward to.

