-
Now Playing: Rapper Common's advice to first-gen students: 'Struggle creates progress'
-
Now Playing: Actress Emily Mortimer shares the worst advice that she almost took
-
Now Playing: Make your Thanksgiving special with Cricut's DIY table setting craft
-
Now Playing: Make your own DIY holiday decal mugs with Cricut
-
Now Playing: Make your own DIY holiday cards with Cricut
-
Now Playing: Trump reacts to deadly synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Two winners in Saturday's giant Powerball lottery
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh mayor reacts to deadly synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: Former Tree of Life Synagogue rabbi speaks out
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh community shattered by mass shooting at synagogue
-
Now Playing: Mass shooting comes as hate crimes in the country are on the rise
-
Now Playing: Latest details on suspected mail bomber
-
Now Playing: Jason Derulo gives fans surprise of a lifetime after canceled concert
-
Now Playing: 11 dead, at least 6 others injured when shooter opens fire inside Pittsburgh synagogu
-
Now Playing: Pittsburgh residents react to shooting at synagogue
-
Now Playing: The latest on Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect and the investigation
-
Now Playing: Jenny Fleiss on the worst advice she's never taken
-
Now Playing: Latest details that led to the arrest of mail bomb suspect
-
Now Playing: Mail bombing suspect's family attorney speaks out
-
Now Playing: NBC drops Megyn Kelly's morning talk show