Transcript for John Stamos opens up about 'You' on 'GMA'

you know our next guest as uncle Jesse from "Full house" and "Fuller house." Well, guess what, he's a new dad and starring in the new thriller "You." Please welcome John Stamos. ??? There's nothing holding me back ??? The real thing. Yes. Good to see you. Wowment all right, huge congratulations. Thank you very much. Can I just lay down here? You can. You need some sleep. Take the sleep -- You have kids, right, Amy? They're much older now and I sleep through the night. It's great in this is a new, deep shade of tired that don't think I've felt before. No one can explain it to you until you've actually experienced it yourself. How do you like being a father minus the sleep issue. I love it. Oh, I'm so happy. My heart is just like bursting into a million pieces. It's just more beautiful than I thought it would -- I'm also -- I swear I was thinking this today when I'm holding him I always feel like somebody will take him like I'm on a TV show or something, you know. Like, oh, he's mine. No, he's mine. Nobody say cut in this house. Yeah, we watched you raising a family on TV, uncle Jesse. Now that you're a dad for real, actually, what has been the most surprising part? Oh, I don't know. I mean it's more emotional than I thought, I think. It's just -- I can't even speak bit. This is four days away from him so let's hurry up. You've been away for awhile. Yes. Difficult. But let me ask you about the dad duty, though. Are you diving right in? Are you diaper changer? You said duty. Not intentionally that way. I do it all, man. I just love being with him. Diapers and swimming. We lay in bed in the morning and go bgggg. I thought my kid would be more swarthy like a little Ricky. He looks like he could be your kid. Look at him. Give it time. Do you have kids. I got two kid, 6 and 4, two girls, yes. Two girls. So you know. Absolutely. I wanted to ask you as well, that's what happens. It starts with one and then sometimes you start thinking about funnel two or beyond? We are thinking now. We're trying but the kid is -- Trying already? Yes, we want to get going here but it's difficult when you have a baby. We don't have a nanny so he's always around. They don't keep quiet. This one, no. Bggg and he's squeaking. It is a little bit of a mood killer sometimes, I can understand. Everyone is also excited for you, by the way, because of your "Full house" family. "Fuller house." Have you thought about who might be the best baby-sitter when you're willing to hand over the reins? Maybe to get that time alone. The girls are great. Candace, you know, would be good. Lori, I don't trust Lori because she'll steal him. Dave came over and he -- he would be the one I would not -- he came over and said let's re-create that thing in "Full house" in the first episode where we were taking Michelle down the stairs and we were squirting. That, that's the scene. Looks innocent enough. Candace, Bob, you know, he would probably talk the kid's ear off but that's okay. I'm going to get a text right after this thing from Bob. I love Bob. From "Full house" to your new show, "You." That is a thriller. You play a therapist, correct? Right. And it's a job you say you were actually interested in when you were younger. To be a therapist. Well, I'm just interested in therapy and the way people work and -- I've always wanted -- do you go to a therapist? I have, yes. I have in the past. Multiple times. You should. Instant diagnosis. Very indulgent. You can see it in the eyes. I took the script in to him and we worked on it and he writes these crazy little cards and gives them to you so I use that in the show as well but this guy is -- I think a lot of shrinks may be more messed up than their patients and that's what -- interesting. So many different things going on. So hard to promote and talk about because there's a lot of twists and turns but it's a different character. Let's take a look. This is you in a therapy session with pen Badgley's character who has a few skeletons in the closet. Take a look. You two seem pretty copacetic. Things are Ross and Rachel with you. Yeah. I guess they were. Until they weren't. See, I thought I'd eliminated all the obstacles between us, peach, benji but another has reared its head and he's sitting right in front of me. Wow. A bit of a dark side here. So aside from the beard how did you get into this role, this character? Well, I read the book -- they asked me to do it. Let me look at the book and the book I saw that part of his technique was to smoke pot, so I didn't smoke pot. But they -- so I put that in the role and mainly just talked to my therapist about it. But it's a different one. Has anyone seen the beginning of this? Nobody? Oh, okay. , No. Tune in this Sunday. Mesmerized. Before we let you go, it's do a little flashback Friday. You ready for it? You're a diehard fan and toured with them as well and 30 years ago you were on the drums in their music video for "Kokomo." 0 years ago. 30 years ago. There you are. Look at the tank top. Also how is it that you do not age, John? I must ask. I'm aging now with this kid. That's what happens. That was -- that fuchsia tank top was a misache. It was "Miami vice." You were in the moment. You look the exact same, by the way. No, I don't. Yes, you do. The crowd agrees. You know, my trick, I drink the blood of Lori Loughlin. That's how I -- Good to know. Easy to come by. Pick it up at the whole foods. Thank you, John.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.