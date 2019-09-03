Transcript for Julianne Moore reveals being fired from 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Time for "Pop news." Very happy to have the new mom, Diane Macedo. Good to be here. Filling in. I was saying in a commercial break I'm going to heckle you as much as possible. You know, by now I should be used to it now though I'm out of practice. I may be able. We're going to start things off with actress Julianne Moore talking about the one that got away but it's not a love, it's a role. See, on "Watch what happens live" with Andy Cohen, the Oscar winner reveals she was fired from the starring role in "Can you ever forgive me?" And said she and the original director had different visions. We had been rehearsing and doing preproduction and stuff. I think her idea of where the character was was different than where my idea of the character was and so she fired me. Melissa Mccarthy went on to get an Oscar nomination for that. Moore says she hasn't seen the movie yet because it's still a little too painful. Really and recent. That's what is so surprising too. But it is worth noting, the movie also ended up with a different director so note to self don't fire Julianne Moore. Ah. That's why I don't watch any of those Dwayne "The rock" Johnson movies because I was up for a lot of those roles. I see, yeah. Exactly. Painful. Too painful. We hear you, Dan. Like "Moana." You're welcome. When you need a self-esteem boost you might a take note from demi Lovato. She is sewing herself some love. The "Confidence" singer shared a picture of a bouquet that says you're beautiful, you're loved and you're worthy of a happy and the caption, 'cause sometimes you gotta send yourself flowers. That's cool. The Instagram story came two days after a source told "People" magazine that she ended a relationship with designer Henry levy. The source also adds she's getting back into the studio to make music so good news for demi Lovato. She'll have something to write about. I got to practice this one. Mamma Mia, it's a national meatball day. Wow. For the record, hr. Mr. Marciano. Celebrating meatballs. And in honor of the occasion a meat ball chef has created a giant stuffed meat ball. This $150 baby weighs 7 pounds and it is stuffed with mozzarella cheese. The ball feeds 10 to 12 people or -- You're carving it. You're using a giant knife. This is like ray kintana blade. By the way, this is not a meatball. This is a meat loaf. Just to make it accurate. This will be like a carnival game. Do you want to guess how many meatballs go into that? Yeah, how many? You're supposed to guess. 100. 60 meatballs, 60 meatballs. Wow! Reviews, reviews? It's great. Finally your Saturday ah moment. We got to check out the marmoset twins at the wildlife park in Sydney, Australia. They just turned 3 weeks old. They are part of a family of seven now. Cuties. I like how the guys just fix themselves plates. I know that you're not going to eat it. I am. Diane has the whole one. They didn't care about the marmosets. They're carnivores, nothing That's good. Diane, so great to have you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.