Transcript for June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat month

It's time for "Pop news." Although this could become poop news. Because we've got kittens on the set and nothing down to protect the set. It's baby kitten news. We're starting off with cute visitors from the national adopt a shelter cat month celebration with the aspca. They just launched a campaign called meow for now. We want to call in Matt, the CEO of the aspca. Good morning. Good morning. And thanks for bringing out little guests in. Tell us about meow for now. Feline breeding season starts in the spring and goes through the fall. Meow for now is the national campaign that was conceived to inspire people to foster with their local shelter. We have over 700 shelters participating. When you foster, you save a life and you free up critical resources. So sweet. And who could say no to this face? I'm just saying. Thank you, Matt, for coming in. You do great work. You know I'm a big supporter. Always great to have you on. Could you please get the kids under control? That, I can't do. That, I can't do. I bet you these kittens love the "Game of thrones" as much as Dan Harris does. They have something more to look forward to once their show comes to an end. I'm excited. Here's the kitten. You need some help with that? Ron is letting his cat drink coffee. It's water. Thank you, Matt. HBO is green-lighting a prequel pilot episode. A prequel pilot episode. That's exciting. George R.R. Martin has a hand in the project set thousands of years before the show. HBO saying from the terrifying history of westeros. Westeros. The tell prompter is moving too fast for me. You don't watch "Game of thrones." Let me just call her out. She says it's too violent for her. Listen. There were kiddens in my lap, okay. Any way, the prequel is coming. Enjoy it. Let's move to the next story, Dan Harris. Claiborne's cat is still drinking water. Let's talk "Halloween." Jamie Lee Curtis. Reprising her role as Laurie strode 40 years after she battled Mike Myers. The first trailer is now released. Watch this. He's waited for this night. He's waited for me. I've waited for him. Get off the road! Get inside! Ooh. All righty, scary. The movie hits theaters in October. We've gone from kits on the horror movies. You cover it all. We do cover it all. Look at that cat. Is the cat in the cup? Oh, my gosh. If we had more tirnlgs I would tell you more. It's a wrap, guys. Thank you. Difficult "Pop news." Thank you for watching. Stay tuned for George and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.