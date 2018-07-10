Transcript for Kate Hudson posting her first public photo of her baby

D.J. Quick whit in the house. That's right. He just told us he's a big deal. My apartment smells of rich mahogany. Third string "Pop news" anchor. Buckle up. Proud mama Kate Hudson takes to social media to show off the newest edition of her family, Ronnie rose. She captioned the pics our little rose bud. Look how cute swad led up. The burrito baby. This is Hudson's first child with her boyfriend Danny. Her third child overall. Hudson thanks all those who sent love and blessings. She says everyone is doing just fine. Now to a "Pop news" pronunciation quiz. According to to the New York post lost of people gets names wrong. Let's see how you do here. The Swedish furniture store chain IKEA. IKEA. Wrong. It's IKEA. What? I think so. In Swedish? We're moving on. That crazy chocolate hazel nut spread some people eat for breakfast. Nutella. Wrong again. Nutella. You think hazel nut. You don't think. You just eat. Rob's got it. Pop famous star we call Ariana grande. Many say grande. Actual it's grande. Really? Yes. That makes no sense. This is according to the new York post and they're rarely wrong. Lindsay lohan she's been in the spotlight for years. She was a child star. Lindsay lohan, it's not lohan. It's lohan. I feel like it's an accent thing. It's lohan. It's IKEA. That I don't believe. Great meat balls. Good samaritan is the internet's darling after getting into a squirrely situation. Police in Brooklyn park spotted a guy on the side of the road trying to help a squirrel he may have run over. Watch what happens next. There he goes! You saved his life, dude. Did you see that? Cpr on the squirrel. I wasn't expected to save something. The police department saying the squirrel lived happily ever after. You see the squirrel scamper off. The squirrel lived happily ever after. He lived. We don't know how happy he is. Cpr on a squirrel. I have nothing but respect for that. He cares about animal. Absolutely. I'm sad because the candy was taken away. How did I do? My first time. You did fine. Rob versus -- I think you did great. You have that anchor man thing going on. You threw in some movie references. And nutty the squirrel. Really good. Thank you whit. You're both great. Thank you for watching.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.