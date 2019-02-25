-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper discuss working together in 'A Star Is Born'
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga is about to hit the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards
-
Now Playing: Bradley Cooper surprises fans as he jumps on stage to perform with Lady Gaga
-
Now Playing: Oscars' biggest hits and misses
-
Now Playing: Oscar best actress winner reacts to her upset win
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek felt 'overwhelming support' with 1st Oscars win
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga on her Oscar performance with Bradley Cooper
-
Now Playing: Kendall Jenner wears daring black dress on Vanity Fair red carpet
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' awards 'Popscars' for Oscars' biggest moments, stars
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek takes home an Oscar for best actor
-
Now Playing: Hollywood's cutest partners slay the red carpet together at the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Oscars 2019: Most dapper men on this year's red carpet
-
Now Playing: Regina King, Mahershala Ali describe their Oscar wins
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga on her buzzed-about Oscars performance
-
Now Playing: Backstage with Oscar winners Regina King, Rami Malek and more
-
Now Playing: Music star H.E.R. performs 'As I Am' live
-
Now Playing: Best fashion moments from the 2019 Oscars red carpet
-
Now Playing: Grammy winner H.E.R. performs 'Hard Place' live
-
Now Playing: Which 'GMA' anchor won the Oscar predictions?
-
Now Playing: 2019 movie preview