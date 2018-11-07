Transcript for 'Get Out' star Lakeith Stanfield reveals the strangest job he's ever had

lakeith field, give it up for the man. You may recognize from the movie "Get or from the hit sho "Atlanta" but he's starring in the B new movie "Sorry to bothou." Great tot you. Big fan, big fan. Thank you. I saw another interview -- Thankman. You're so sweet. I saw you had rose-cored glasses and said wear everywhere. You didn't bring those. Iave them. What's the story behindhe glasses? I think you kind of want see world through your lenses and helps have them rose colored. Iike that, okay. In a dif light. W your new movie "Soy to bother you," a lot of people are comparing it T "Get out" saying it's Thi year's "Get T." You re in both so what do you think about that comparison? Ihink I easy to make that comparisonhe thing that links togher is perhaps just my face. Your . I'm in both of them. You're in both of them. You carry I both. Insorry to her you" you charter is struggling to pay his bills so gets this job as a lemarketer. We had armie hammer talking abhe otherday. What is some of the strangest jobs you had before you were this Hollywood movie ar? His is probably the ngest job I've ever had I had one before thisre I was basically going door T selling AT&T tople and trying to convinchem they needed upgrade cable. They needed to upgrade cable selling AT&T. Very similar. I M ISS I had T - instead of a white voice it wa more like a white . Okay. That's how you get into it. That's how you get into the meditation actin and armie us ho he handles telemarkers. He talkslly slowly until he frustrates them. When you get alemarketing call how do you handl that situation? I hangup. You hang up. And I feel bad to do but, yeah, I just hang up. Ic mare that life easy -- well -- You make their life easier but at the same tie you feel guilty foing so we got a clip of the movie. Check it out. Here's lakeith sield in ry to bother you." You got somethingou want say. You got something you to say. You smell great. Y smell great what is that. Burberry. Yot on -- I forgot. Justeodorant. Smelling good brothers. We should get drinks. I'll getdrinks. Two, three. Four. Five, all of them. It's on you, though. Walk. And god dannylover in it. Yeah, yeah, poo had to break us up. Ng two chihuahuas offac other. T show "Atlanta," Donald glover cast you in Atlanta but saw you dancing at a party a id I want to do this show with you. Is that how it happened. Yeah W just on the dance floor at a party and I guess H like, those dance movesl do and he was like I think you wo be good for this role so sent me the role went to shooe pilot. The pilot turned into great show. This seems to be aat movie. Appreciate youoming through man. Apprecia the rose too. It's a great . "Sorry to bother you" is in leheaters now and it opens nationwide on friday.lakeith Stanfield, everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.