Laurie Hernandez announces she is returning to gymnastics

More
The Olympic gymnast opens up about her inspiring new children's book, "She's Got This," live on "GMA."
4:02 | 10/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Laurie Hernandez announces she is returning to gymnastics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58431662,"title":"Laurie Hernandez announces she is returning to gymnastics ","duration":"4:02","description":"The Olympic gymnast opens up about her inspiring new children's book, \"She's Got This,\" live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/laurie-hernandez-announces-returning-gymnastics-58431662","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.