LeBron James says sports should bring people together

More
The NBA star, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump in the past, now said "sports has never been something that divided people."
2:06 | 07/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for LeBron James says sports should bring people together
Now to Lebron James, NBA St addressincialensions the count gibenitez is hereit more. Reporter: Good morning. He me theom while sitting down in an interview about his don lemons AUT balancingports W math and science and th when he took on the president. Overnight Lebron accusg presidentrump of try to divideamans. I believe our president is kind of ting tivide us. But I think -- D of? Yeah, is. Is, I T sayindof. He's dividing us andhat I ticed over the last few kind of sporto can't relate . Reporter: James telling CNN that sports shouldelp bring us tother. Iw that she rs I ever Aro soe white, Y know, got anpportunity to seem learn about them they very good friends. Rorter: He's been a from Laura ingr pt February. Commentar to yourself or as someone once sa up a dribble.orter: ESPN Rachel Nichols sat down withames at the scho just opened in Akron D asked imrt himo speak out about the president. I have so kids and only kids but alsodults and everybody that kind of look for guidance and look for some to kind lead them in a time where th feel isn't powerful. We expecou to be active going up to the next election like the last one. I'm here. I lady got my , T, asright. Reporter: Nichols went Ono sa athletes have run for office policy experien for now henks he'll stick to coaching. Pl wel have much one-on-one W Lebron jas Ming up in our next hour.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56934215,"title":"LeBron James says sports should bring people together","duration":"2:06","description":"The NBA star, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump in the past, now said \"sports has never been something that divided people.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/lebron-james-sports-bring-people-56934215","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.