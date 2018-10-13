Transcript for Live action 'Aladdin' teaser trailer released

Time now for "Pop news." Adrienne pulling double duty for us this morning. Yes. Okay, I'm going to get to the food in just a bit. First "Aladdin" fans, are you as excited as I am? Your wish has been granted getting the first look at the live action version of the Disney classic. I can't wait. Look at this teaser. You can see the familiar landscape of agrabar and the cave of wonders. It's a whole new world. At the end we get a glimpse of Mena Massoud who is taking on the title role of aladdin, diamond in the rough, holding the magic lamp with the genie inside. That role will be played by will Smith. Will Smith is the genie. He has big shoes to fill. We, of course, remember robin Williams' scene-stealing character in the original animated version. The film is being directed by Guy Ritchie and "Aladdin" hits theaters memorial day weekend in 2019. I'm already putting the date on pie calendar. I think Will Smith will be a great genie. I'm looking forward to see how the fresh prince works this out and brings this flavor. Well, golden state warrior Steph curry has been called the greatest shooter in NBA history but there is one person who definitely knows how to upstage him. Riley curry is breaking it down here in San Jose. She is just -- Oh, my gosh, look at her. Acting like the world is not watching or maybe she's acting like the world is watching. A little attention getting there. Curry's daughter, Riley showing off her very impressive dance moves. Looks like little baby sister is there too as the warriors took on the Lakers in preseason play. The 6-year-old no stranger to the spotlight. We first saw her taking over dad's news conference when she was just 3 years old. Why wait for Halloween. Right? We've got all the Halloween love right here. Can I start? In a krispy kreme doughnut and why don't you try one. Krispy kreme making it happen. Halloween inspired doughnuts they provided for us this morning and I know there is different toppings, salted caramel.

