Transcript for 'Mad About You' reboot staring Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser coming to Spectrum

Good morning to you guys and to you. So do you remember the sitcom "Mad about you"? Do you guys remember it? It was so good. Really great show starring Paul Reiser and Helen hunt off the air and in 2019 it's coming back, everybody. With both original stars attached. The series is being called a limited run for now. It will air on spectrum originals. As for the plot line it will pick up with Paul and Jamie now as empty nesters navigating the trials and tribulations of life as a middle-aged couple. In a joint statement they say we promise you the same funny heartwarming show as soon as we can remember what's funny about getting older. Then they say, no, truly it's going to be great. Hunt will direct the first episode airing later this year. I will look forward to that This is big news. One small step for nasa, one giant leap for womankind. The space agency announcing this woman the first ever all female space walk to take play at the end of this month which just happens to be women's history month. Right. Congratulations. It's about time. Making history with this historic flight astronauts Anne Mclean and Christina Kotch will embark on it and supported by an all female team on the ground at mission control. We'll cheer them on. Then finally, proof that it pays to read the fine print. A Florida teacher did just that and she is now $10,000 richer. It turns out that buried in the terms of an insurance company's policy was a section that said, the first person to read it and send an email to them would get the cash. The company was actually conducting a secret test to see if anybody actually does read all of that information. They thought they would leave it in there for a year to see if anybody caught on. Well, Donelan Andrews is a good teacher and does her homework and emailed them 23 hours much the company launched the challenge and is now $10,000 richer. You have to admit do you read the fine print of all of that stuff? I wouldn't have gotten it. Would you guys have gotten it? Now we know. Now we know. There you go, that's "Pop news." A health alert on keto

