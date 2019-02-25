Mahershala Ali wins Oscar for best supporting actor

Ali won for his performance in 'Green Book' at the 91st Academy Awards.
0:48 | 02/25/19

It goes to. Commercial loan. I want to dedicate this to tomorrow grandmother. Who has been in mom my ears my entire life. Telling me that if at first I don't succeed try try again. That I could do anything I put my mind to. Always always pushing me to to think positively and I know that I would not be here without her that she's got new for the home every step of the way. I think my wife my daughter bartering I think universal. Participated. Amblin everyone contributed and helped to fumble he again thank you so much.

