Transcript for Meet the 'small town' in LA nominated as one of the Nicest Places in America

Back here on "Gma" and this morning we're starting our countdown of the nicest places in America. We have partnered with our dear friends at "Reader's digest" so look for communities that embody kindness, hope and respect. I had the great pleasure of being a judge. It wasn't easy and we heard from so many incredible communities like the one, Adrienne, that you were blessed to get a chance to spend some time in. I lived in this city in Burbank, California, and I was so excited to actually see a city that was from California on the nicest places map. These neighbors are being intentional about remaining a deeply connected and dedicated community of love. ?????? beyond the movie sets and bright lights of Hollywood, just 15 miles outside of downtown los Angeles you'll find a cozy community in Burbank, California, that somehow maintains its small town feel. When you live in the big city or someplace like southern California here it can be really hard to connect with your neighbors but we found one of the nicest streets with some of the nicest people. Let's meet them. It all starts with the people on north evergreen street who are open and friendly. People like Ashley Erickson. I have two boys, 10 and 5. Okay. So when we moved in here we saw this tree and were like, okay, it's made for the swing so. Can I try it? Absolutely. Five years. It goes really high. This is awesome. Reporter: With her desire to create a welcoming environment for her kids and knack for event planning -- National night out, 2018. Reporter: Ashley became the neighborhood organizer. What's the best thing about Burbank. When I moved here I had no idea what I was getting myself into. No idea and these people have become my best friends. Why don't we meet some? Let's swing by. They say the magic happened by a connection through a private Facebook group. We started it and now we've got almost 300 people from just the surrounding streets and the families in the area. Meeting everything through the group was an icebreaker to see who was living near us. The Facebook page and Ashley's events bring us all together. Where is it at? Reporter: For years families have come here for parties in the park. You guys are so good. ?????? Good job. Reporter: Sharing fresh picked produce. One brings holp made jam and another just baked cookies and even homemade wood fired pizza, John Orr's oven is like community property. Mm-mm. And it's all so delicious. And one family's backyard becomes everyone's playground. We're so fortunate. I have my Orange tree. Who knees a thousand Oranges, right. You always want to feed people you didn't know and then get to know them better? I guess so. I just like love making things. The Facebook group, of course, made it really easy because I could just announce I made something. Everybody come over. I'm hungry. I'm coming over. Come on over. Reporter: What kind of price tag can you put on it? In terms of fulfilling you. It saved me. I think especially as a mom when you're raising kids it can feel really lonely, really, really lonely when you can just go across the street, I'm having a hard day, can I let the kids play and have a glass of wine with you. What every human being boils down to we all want connection, a campaign youngship, a connection to something in this life. There is no judgment. Do you all have the same faith? Do you all have the same political beliefs? No. Do you have the same -- yeah. I think one of our main similarities is we all really value community. If you want this in your own neighborhood, you can have it. You just have to ask for it. I think that's all that happened with us too. A couple of people were willing to ask and everybody wanted it so badly that we all jumped in. Beautifully said. Beautifully said. I absolutely love that Heather there at the end said if you really want community in your neighborhood, then you just have to ask for it. Reach out to people. There's that old adage, give and you shall receive. As you help others find support you may find deep connections you've longed for. I love hearing about that and how they're intentional. How you asked are you all same politics? No, it doesn't matter. We have more in common than not and often it boils down to community and that common thread that we have. Absolutely. What are you going to remember most about your time there. Two things. One they use social media as a starting point, not the end game so the best use of social media is to help us connect in real life, right? And then the second thing was is they weren't afraid to ask for friendships. So many times we are afraid to admit what we need. And it was nice that they were each other's solution. You bring up so many fascinating points because as wonderful as social media and all that is, it isolates us in many ways. Yeah and you end up staying inglide they used that as a tool to come together. In each other's back jars and their kids play together. I talked to the kids and the kids are so happy that they have friends and we really need to remember that. That's what maybes it so nice. You looked good on that swing. Thank you. You looked really comfortable. It was so much fun. All right. Everybody should have a yard swing. I love it. Tomorrow we're going to be heading to Baltimore and we will be revealing the nicest place somewhere in America live on Thursday, I know where it is but I'm not telling you. It's a secret. We love that we're partnering with "Reader's digest". I love doing this with you. Coming up, take a look at

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.