How Meghan Markle will carry on Princess Diana's legacy

More
Prince Harry has said that Markle and his later mother would be "thick as thieves."
4:50 | 05/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How Meghan Markle will carry on Princess Diana's legacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55230003,"title":"How Meghan Markle will carry on Princess Diana's legacy ","duration":"4:50","description":"Prince Harry has said that Markle and his later mother would be \"thick as thieves.\"","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/meghan-markle-honor-princess-diana-55230003","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.