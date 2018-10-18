Transcript for Melbourne fan breaks down in tears after receiving hug from Prince Harry

We'll move on to the "Gma" cover story. Thank you, Lara. About the royal, Meghan and Harry in Melbourne meeting with fans a and special dog. James Longman travels with them has all the details. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning, George. Actually I discuss want to show you we're in Sydney. That is Sydney opera house playing images of the invictus games. It's beautiful. Melbourne was the focus. That city going crazy for Meghan and Harry. Day three of the royal tour down under and Meghan mania in Melbourne. A modern diverse city, the perfect fit for this cosmopolitan couple taking Australia by storm. Meghan stepping out in a Navy custom folded sail dress by aussie designer Dion Lee causing the website to scratch. Her outland jeans from yesterday also sold out. Presents pouring in like this teddy bear for baby Sussex. Look at that. So many kids here. It's the children who have really taken to Meghan. Harry ever the hit too. This girl sobbing uncontrollably after a hug from the people's prince. Meghan meeting amabssadog willow. Inc. Joining an aussie lunch of grilled kangaroo, wild boar and barramundi supporting sustainability, marginalized communities and women's empush hement like this project and then a moment to remember Harry's mother. Meghan offered a bouquet of Lilly of the field flowers, Diana's favorite. After a quick change into a club Monaco dress, a final stop to the beach and some advice for the expectant duchess. You are the Melbourne mums who love Meghan. Is that right? Yes, definitely. When you found out she was expecting a baby? It just gets better. I was very excited for her. Best thing you can ever do. What would be your advice? Get lots of sleep now while she can. One question on everyone's mind the baby's name. On their royal tram ride the kids weren't holding back. Well, those kids then told the reporters the duchess said she'd given a long list of names and she and Harry would sit down and definitely take a look at them. Tomorrow it's world famous bon DI beach and maybe we'll see surfing. Over to robin. Now to our "Gma" health alert. "Parade" magazine is out with a

