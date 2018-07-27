Michelle Williams of 'Destiny's Child' opens up about depression

The singer spoke candidly about her mental health battle in an effort to destigmatize depression and mental illness in a new interview.
2:08 | 07/27/18

Transcript for Michelle Williams of 'Destiny's Child' opens up about depression
We do move now to our "Good morning amic story. Michel williamshining a light on mental health and this morninaying thathe's doing be she leaves treatment for depression. ??? I'm avor ??? Reporter: One of the most cognized pop ant O time. I'm a survivor ??? And ts morning, child's Michelle Williams is doing more survg, she's Ving. Seeking professional happenit her battle with depressi. Posting, progress not action. Feel the love. I jus wandoet you guys know I'm better. Williamsho has struggled with depressionince she was a teenag said for years knew what was suffg from. I think at the age O 25, had I had a name to what ias feing at T time I D I H been suffering Repr: The sir speakin candidly about her menllth on the talk last ar reveal lowest point. I was suicidal.as tot where it so Dar and heavy becmesouee like, I'm provider, I T care O PEOP supposed to fling this way. What do I do? Reporter: Williams W career soared her sadness remain and wasn't until she was in her 30s tally understood what W going and tht help. Recent engage t38-year-old a lot to look forward the hes to contormalize this conversation about mental health. Whenelebrities S forward talkbout their own struggle E the fef having greatng financially well off I goe a long wayo egi to SP thig about mental issues being a shameful issue. Michell is indeed a survivor. Pulng F her and herontinuedrecovery. Ra, I T can see you.

