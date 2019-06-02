'Modern Family' to come back for 11th and final season

"In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won't want to miss," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.
Cabaret is getting started the headline from right here at ABC. One of the longest running sit coms is about to end his long run that mark modern family fitting Saro. But it will conclude after the upcoming season eleven and is true moderate daily aired its 20200. Episode last year. Over the course of its side on the air to ground breaking sitcom racked up when he won primetime Emmy Awards. Including spied for outstanding comedy series multiple sag awards in even of the body I love that show so much is incredible. And it's true I mean just shows what really families and America look like yeah I it's been a fabric shower of satellite.

