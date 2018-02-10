Transcript for Molly Shannon dishes on 'A Private Life' live on 'GMA'

We're excited. We'll bring out our next guest. One of our favorite comedians and a true superstar. Now she's starring in the new movie "A private life." Please welcome the very talented Molly Shannon. ??? I can make your hands clap ??? Robin, Michael. Nice to see you, robin, Michael, so good to see you. Oh, my gosh. We're the ladies in yellow. Good morning, everybody. Hi. We were talking earlier about every time you show up how happy you make the room. That's so nice. Thank you, Michael. And you've been -- you travel a lot for work. I do, yes. Thank goodness you love an airport, it seems. I like airport security. I love when I get checked. You like airport security? Yes. You posted -- because you posted this picture. You're happy. I did. My husband took that. I love when they tag me to get searched. I'm like, yes. Because I like -- or sometimes I opt out because they go we have to check you in person. Yes, please. And they're like, do you want a private check or public check. I'm like, public, please. And then there's something I find so relaxing seeing people in plastic gloves go through my items. I get a relaxed sensation through my entire Boyd head to toe, robin. A tingling feeling and I like they tell you what we're going to do. We're going to pat you here, here, yes, yes, yes! Wait. It's a real syndrome called asmr and it's -- some people are born with it. My daughter has it too. It gives you a very relaxed feeling when someone has a soft voice or soft finger movements like when I was little and I would be checking out of a store I love when they were like let me just get a price check on this, okay. And then they would type it up and I was like, oh, it would send me into like almost a feeling like I was getting a full body massage. Really? We have never learned this much in two minutes. I'm trying to get it all in. We thought we knew so much about you, "Snl," those seasons you were on so iconic in many of your characters. But you said you have one regret from those years. What was that. My one regret I always wished I would have gone to say hi to the bands and I didn't really learn that till my last year but toward the end I would start go up to u2 and Bono and say I'm Molly Shannon, I'm a cast member. Thank you for coming on the show. They wanted to talk to cast members but we would be so busy writing we didn't always do that but I thought, I wish I would have learned to be like the ambassador when I was there because it was so nice. You could meet these legendary singers and bands. And we were introduced to your superstar character. Mary Katharine Gallagher on "Snl." A big question. Any chance for a comeback for a seek journal. Well, not that I know of but that would be so fun. I would love to do a superstar 2. What do you think she's up to today? I would hope she's in intensive therapy for anxiety issues and something like that. Working on herself. But we all have to do that. Like when I get really nervous like before I come on the show sometimes I get in my head and think just relax -- You don't get nervous -- I do. I get really nervous but I try to think about staying in my body and not my head. That's it. Let's talk about the new movie. Good morning, America. It's called "A private life." "A private life." They're -- couples trying to have a child -- you play the sister-in-law. I do play the sister-in-law. The movie is wonderful. It's directed and written by Tamara Jenkins. She is brilliant and stars Paul giamatti about this couple struggling to have a baby with fertility issues but it's about a modern marriage. The movie is superb. It's excellent. I can't recommend it enough. Tell me if he needs to borrow $10,000. Not going to give it to him. Oh, Ya I. What? Charlie. Pay me back. Giving that money is just enabling them. To do what? To pursue this fantasy of fertility. When it's pretty clear that it's consuming them. They are strung out. Their marriage is erect. They're always fighting. They're like fertility junkies. So you didn't need to read the script before you said yes. Tamara said she emailed it. Ais the subject matter. She said this fertility issue and this couple, I'm doing it. I didn't even have to read a script. I feel like they've never really done a movie about that and I think a lot of people struggle with this privately and felt like it's important to put that out there and such an authentic well-written movie. It's excellent. That's wonderful. You always do excellent movies. Katherine called you the goddess of comedy when she was here and thank you for taking part in this project and how much it means and you just exude this positivity and it's important to see all sides of what we have in us like in the movie. It is important to see all sides of what we have in us. I try to stay positive. I know you do. Katherine is such a doll. Did you want me to say something about staying positive? Sure. Well, what I want to say I do make a conscious effort in my life like I feel like you really do have to do that and I had a tough childhood growing up and it's so easy to go toward the negative where people don't like you but I make a conscious effort to not go there but go toward the good. Go toward people who do want to work with you and love you and make a conference effort of that every day. Life is so short and I think it's so important to do that. Yes, I've said that. That's true. I tell you what, you're doing it and we're loving it. Thank you. We're loving it. Thank you for working with us. Thank you. "A private life," that is the movie available on Netflix and it's in theaters this Friday, Molly, thank you very much.

