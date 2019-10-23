Transcript for Nats win World Series Game 1 against Astros

Now we're going to turn to the world series and a thrilling start to the fall classic. 20-year-old Juan Soto and the Washington nationals taking game one stunning the Houston Astros and their elite pitcher. That elite pitchers, gerrit Cole has not lost since may, 19-0 since may coming into the game and the national, huge underdogs, the nationals never won a world series game in their history, all that changed last night thanks to a kid that goes by the name of childish bambino. Houston Texans star J.J. Watt enthusiastically got the crowd ready for game one of the world series. Play ball. Reporter: After pussycat dolls Nicole scherzinger performed the national anthem. The bombs bursting in air Reporter: The crowd was treated to a thriller that featured Houston Astros ace pitcher gerrit Cole who came into the game with 19 wins in a row. And the Washington nationals' Juan Soto, the 20-year-old phenom left fielder known as the childish bambino. Youngest player you saw hit cleanup in a world series and he just cleaned up. Reporter: Soto crushed a 417-foot Homer tying the score in the fourth inning. Wow. Reporter: Then in the fifth Soto was at it again splashing a two-run double that gave the nationals a 5-2 lead. One run scores. Reporter: The nationals managed to hang on for the 5-4 victory. The first ever world series victory in their franchise history. The nationals take game one. Reporter: Soto turns 21 on Friday. The same day the city of Washington will host its first world series game since 1933. You were talking about this earlier. He's not even old enough to have a beer to celebrate. What he's doing is phenomenal. He relaxed afterwards but that first at bat, his knees were shaking, his knees a little wobbly. 20 years old. Think about what you were doing at 20. Putting on that display. Put the butterflies to work. Game two, tonight. D.C. Will be something on Friday. They have not hosted a world series since 1933, that city. That is huge. Big party in store. Yep, they win the game and he'll be 21.

