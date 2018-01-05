Transcript for 'NSYNC reunites to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Let's get a little "Pop news" going. Good morning, everybody. We're going to start with this. ??? You have a choice, babe ??? go ahead, Michael. ??? It's gonna be me ??? 'Nsync's classic song "It's gonna be may," it is gonna be may day which means Justin all over the internet. This happens every year but it's great timing because also yesterday the blockbuster boy band reunited for the first time in a while, almost two years to self their star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Congratulations, guys. There's Ellen DeGeneres and Carson daily there to celebrate and Justin Timberlake saying to his former band member, quote, we are really a family and the memories we have and the times that we've shared, I don't think I could really put into words how much the four of you mean to me. That star so well deserved. Do you remember when Adele broke the record for most albums sold in a week for her album "25." For 15 years before that the record was held by none other than these guy, 'nsync. I saw them in concert. Back in the day. I got to admit it was really good. So entertaining. Congratulations to them. One more time. No strings attached. You -- . ??? It's gonna be me ??? If you have your own personal auto-tune. Hey, also in "Pop news," Ryan Reynold, congratulating the cast of the "Avengers: Infinity war" on their block busting opening and in the same post he shared this hilarious note in which his character deadpool requested to join the cast and shut down by iron man. It says, no, absolutely not, go bother professor X. No and it's signed Tony stark. Reynolds posting that message. He's so funny. He posted the message along with a shot of the letter and writes from a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did, congrat, avengers. Don't worry, "Deadpool 2" set to premiere pay -- may 8th. We can't wait. Baseball is a slow moving game. Not this guy, not Lenox, the 3-year-old from California, milking everything he can out of his first home run. Doing his own slo-mo. Yeah. Shrugging off his dad who is his coach. Look, you have to watch this. A dramatic run. Sliding into home base. Get out of here. Dad. It took 45 seconds for -- to travel 30 feet. His parents, Lenox, they loved every minute of it, so did we. That really was fun. 3 years old and already the drama of it all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.