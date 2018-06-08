NSYNC star claims he lost bid for 'Brady Bunch' house

Lance Bass claims a Hollywood studio swooped in at the last second and outbid his offer, which he said was "way over the asking price" of $1.8 million.
2:36 | 08/06/18

