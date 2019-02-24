-
Now Playing: Oscars 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'Green Book' take home multiple awards
-
Now Playing: Patriots owner Robert Kraft spotted at pre-Oscars party
-
Now Playing: Powerful storms sweep across the country
-
Now Playing: Glenn Close's dog steals the spotlight at The Independent Spirit Awards
-
Now Playing: R. Kelly spends the night in jail
-
Now Playing: From Lady Gaga to Nicole Kidman, the hottest looks on the red carpet
-
Now Playing: Countdown to the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Win or lose, Oscar hopefuls still walk away with a swanky and pricey swag bag
-
Now Playing: VP Pence to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido
-
Now Playing: See how stars are getting ready for the 2019 Oscars
-
Now Playing: Fresh off her Oscars win, Regina King talks about about what her mom means to her
-
Now Playing: Ruth Carter speaks out about her historic Oscars win
-
Now Playing: Oscar winner's emotional speech: 'My best is good enough'
-
Now Playing: Regina King dedicates 1st Oscar win to James Baldwin
-
Now Playing: The celebs were rocking major bling at this year's Oscar's
-
Now Playing: Rami Malek on Oscar win: 'We're longing for stories like this'
-
Now Playing: 1st black woman to win an Oscar in production design opens up backstage
-
Now Playing: Oscar winner speaks out on menstrual equality
-
Now Playing: Gaga, J.Lo, Glenn Close: Our round up of the best red carpet looks of the 2019 Oscars