Transcript for K-Pop superstars BlackPink announce North American tour

All right, you are here for your U.S. TV debut. Their song have billions of views online and fans are loyal enough to spend all night long in the cold waiting for a chance just to see them. They're going to perform live in just a moment. Don't worry. First I want to welcome Jennie, rose, Lisa and jisoo, thanks for being with us. Thank you for having us. It's got to be pretty overwhelming here. First of all, welcome to new York. You've never been to New York before, right? What do you think of times square? It's amazing. We are staying right next to it. We're just excited to be here and see everyone and -- It's beautiful. We love it. You got the snow out here and everything. All for you. Thank you so much. Your fans are called the blinks. And we have some blinks here? They are so sweet. Tell me why they're called blinks. So, it's actually like a shortened version of like our name as well like blackpink. The blinks, I love it. Okay. By the way, someone just had a birthday. Who is that? Yes, that's me. The birthday girl right here. How did you celebrate. Thank you so much. So after work last night we just had like dinner, the four of us, it was at a really nice Italian restaurant, yeah. And like there it is, beautiful. I love seeing you all together. You had a big announcement too last night. You dropped some big news. A North American tour. Tell us about it. Yes, yes. It's happening and we're starting in April and we're very, very excited for it and, yes. It's finally happening. It's amazing because you have so many fans here and this is the first time you've been to New York and bringing your incredible band to America. Why do you think it's time? Why is the U.S. Ready for blackpink? Um, so we recently got invited to perform at Coachella which was -- -- Unbelievable and we're excited and we thought that it would just be the right timing to kick off our U.S. Tour and, yeah. I think it's a good decision. I think it's the right time. I think everyone is ready for some more of blackpink.

