Post Malone's New Year's gig

It's time for "Pop." Let's get some ferocity. What's going on, Dr. Bankert? All right, well -- I get to be called doctor. That's a clue we'll share with you later. You longtime viewers you know what that was a reference to. Grammy nominations for album of the year and record of the year, post Malone, what's up, celebrates another first. ABC announces he'll perform live after midnight on Dick Clark's new year's rockin' eve with Ryan Seacrest making the first performance of 2019. The host, of course, Ryan Seacrest with Jenny Mccarthy, live performs from kelsea Ballerini, the chain smokers, macklemore and so many more. Don't miss it live, December 31st starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern. A lineup. On ABC. Post Malone cut his hair, it looks like. I really do love him. There's -- I just want him to do well. He's doing really well actually. He's doing fine. I don't think he's hurting. Actress Kate Hudson is sharing an adorable family snap of her new daughter's famous grandparents. In the Instagram post, you can see Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell cradling their grandbaby. Look at this. The caption, grandma and grandpa duty or should I say Mr. And Mrs. Claus. Kate gave birth to daughter -- I think it's rani rose Hudson Fujikawa. Yes, little rani and I hope I'm saying it right. Two big brothers. Ryder and Bingham. I would just call her sweetheart every time I -- I want to see grandpa, aka Wyatt Earp, changing a diaper. We'll work on that for you. Maybe in another post. We'll direct message, dm Kate and hook you up. Okay, so the clue was me being called doctor. An update on the man who is the true doctor near and dear to our hearts, and some of you may have been wondering what Dr. Ron Claiborne, our esteemed colleague has been doing. His trips to Uganda. He's teaching English and worked at the wildlife education center raking the grounds of the crocodile enclosure. You've been talking to him. That picture near the crocodile didn't look safe. He was told as long as he keeps a close eye on them, he's fine and that the two adults in the water don't move very fast on land. That's assuring. Look, he's been -- he was playing with chimpanzees. I know, it's incredibly cute. This is a sign of what a quality human being he is. Exactly. He's not sitting around playing golf, although I'm sure he's doing a little bit of that but he's out there helping people is why we continue to love Ron Claiborne. Wonderful. Yeah, great pictures with the kids on his Instagram post. You can follow him on insta. Well now for something else very sweet, not as sweet as that story but we'll take it. National brownie day. Thank goodness there is such a thing. All the brownies you see here today were provided to us by gold bely, the platform that finds the most unique foods and ships them to your door. Legend has it they were invited by the palmer house hotel in Chicago. There's another rumor it was started by a woman in Maine who baked a cake that didn't rise but was still yummy. Is this good for my metabolic health? I don't know what you are talking about, Dan. I thought she just said to move. Just run after you eat your brownies. Thank you, Adrienne. See you back here tomorrow.

